HOT PROPERTY: De Zalze Golf Estate’s R36.5m home

04 March 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: De Zalze Golf Estate, Stellenbosch

PRICE: R36.5m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

Set against the backdrop of the Helderberg mountains, this Cape winelands property has indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, including terraces and patios, a pool area, winter sun room with a fireplace and an indoor braai room. Four en suite bedrooms include a master suite with a private courtyard, Jacuzzi and outdoor shower. The house has a large study with its own entrance.

WHERE: Dunkirk Estate, Ballito

PRICE: R7.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This family home is nestled in a lush forest. It has access to Salt Rock beach and is only a stroll from the estate’s facilities. The property has four en suite bedrooms and a spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen area that flows to a large, outdoor entertainment deck. Additional features are a sun room, built-in braai, pyjama lounge and study nook.

