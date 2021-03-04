HOT PROPERTY: De Zalze Golf Estate’s R36.5m home
WHERE: De Zalze Golf Estate, Stellenbosch
PRICE: R36.5m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
Set against the backdrop of the Helderberg mountains, this Cape winelands property has indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, including terraces and patios, a pool area, winter sun room with a fireplace and an indoor braai room. Four en suite bedrooms include a master suite with a private courtyard, Jacuzzi and outdoor shower. The house has a large study with its own entrance.
WHERE: Dunkirk Estate, Ballito
PRICE: R7.5m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This family home is nestled in a lush forest. It has access to Salt Rock beach and is only a stroll from the estate’s facilities. The property has four en suite bedrooms and a spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen area that flows to a large, outdoor entertainment deck. Additional features are a sun room, built-in braai, pyjama lounge and study nook.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.