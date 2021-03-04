HOT PROPERTY: De Zalze Golf Estate’s R36.5m home

WHERE: Dunkirk Estate, Ballito

PRICE: R7.5m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This family home is nestled in a lush forest. It has access to Salt Rock beach and is only a stroll from the estate’s facilities. The property has four en suite bedrooms and a spacious open-plan living, dining and kitchen area that flows to a large, outdoor entertainment deck. Additional features are a sun room, built-in braai, pyjama lounge and study nook.