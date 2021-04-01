HOT PROPERTY: R15.9m private Stellenbosch retreat
This 1.5ha smallholding five minutes’ drive from Stellenbosch has sweeping views across the Rustenberg Valley national heritage site towards the Simonsberg Mountain
WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape
PRICE: R15.9m
WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty
This private retreat on a 1.5ha smallholding five minutes’ drive from Stellenbosch has sweeping views across the Rustenberg Valley national heritage site towards the Simonsberg Mountain. The property, now a boutique B&B, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms as well as a large patio, pool house and changing room.
WHERE: Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal
PRICE: R18m
WHO: Pam Golding Properties
This newly built Balinese-inspired home in a private nature reserve offers great luxury living. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, interior and exterior living areas that flow onto wraparound decks with unobstructed sea views. Features include solar heating, rainwater harvesting via 30,000l JoJo tanks and a borehole.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.