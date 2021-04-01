HOT PROPERTY: R15.9m private Stellenbosch retreat

WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

PRICE: R15.9m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This private retreat on a 1.5ha smallholding five minutes’ drive from Stellenbosch has sweeping views across the Rustenberg Valley national heritage site towards the Simonsberg Mountain. The property, now a boutique B&B, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms as well as a large patio, pool house and changing room.