HOT PROPERTY: R15.9m private Stellenbosch retreat

This 1.5ha smallholding five minutes’ drive from Stellenbosch has sweeping views across the Rustenberg Valley national heritage site towards the Simonsberg Mountain

01 April 2021 - 05:00

WHERE: Stellenbosch, Western Cape

PRICE: R15.9m

WHO: Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty

This private retreat on a 1.5ha smallholding five minutes’ drive from Stellenbosch has sweeping views across the Rustenberg Valley national heritage site towards the Simonsberg Mountain. The property, now a boutique B&B, has five bedrooms, five bathrooms as well as a large patio, pool house and changing room.

WHERE: Durban North, KwaZulu-Natal

PRICE: R18m

WHO: Pam Golding Properties

This newly built Balinese-inspired home in a private nature reserve offers great luxury living. It has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, interior and exterior living areas that flow onto wraparound decks with unobstructed sea views. Features include solar heating, rainwater harvesting via 30,000l JoJo tanks and a borehole.

