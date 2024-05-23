News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The former speaker was unsuccessful in her attempt to get the defence department to pay the legal costs in her forthcoming corruption trial

23 May 2024 - 05:00
Picture: Freddy Mavunda
Picture: Freddy Mavunda

A good week for Nicholas Crisp

Nicholas Crisp could not contain his delight after his boss, President Cyril Ramaphosa, finally found a pen to sign National Health Insurance into law. “I am very happy,” the point man for the ANC’s controversial act told an interviewer after a grand signing ceremony. Crisp has been at the front line of free medical help for all South Africans, often in the face of strident opposition, patiently explaining how it would work, where the money will come from and how wonderful the future will be — all against a background of his boss now appearing to be getting cold feet.

Picture: Jaco Marais
Picture: Jaco Marais

A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is on her own. The former ANC high-flyer will need to cough up for her own legal fees as she faces charges of corruption. As a former minister of defence, among other soft landings she has been given is being speaker of the National Assembly. She has tried to get an army general to find the money to pay for her lawyers, but this week the department of defence shut down that line of march. It said: “Following thorough consideration with relevant authorities, we have concluded that the applicant is not eligible for such a benefit.”

All the news CTA

