Neighbouring countries under threat as war in Mozambique drags on
Insurgents move into areas they lost as regional body declares success and leaves
06 June 2024 - 05:00
A handful of South African soldiers recently had to help their allies in Mozambique when Islamic insurgents launched their boldest attack of the war yet, targeting Macomia, a town in Cabo Delgado.
The renewed attacks in Mozambique’s northernmost province come after the departure of troops from the Southern African regional force (called Samim). It’s a clear indication that the insurgency, which Samim had meant to suppress, has not been quelled. The insurgents were biding their time, knowing that the regional force could not be deployed indefinitely...
