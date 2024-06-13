News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Going hungry in the bush

Overgrazing in Marloth Park means animals are dying

13 June 2024 - 04:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

1. Going hungry in the bush

The Nkomazi municipality in Mpumalanga is worried about overgrazing by wild animals in Marloth Park, a “bushveld suburb” on the southern border of the Kruger National Park. The municipality’s Cyril Ripinga says it is seeking “friendly solutions” with the homeowners after reports of animals dying “every day”, according to one resident.

2. Models of charity

US supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid are donating $1m to support Palestinian relief efforts. The money has been earmarked for distribution among four humanitarian organisations that focus on children and families affected by the war in Gaza. Gigi said: “While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

3. Coldplay play it cool

British rock bank Coldplay say they have beaten their goal, set in 2021, to cut their touring carbon footprint by 50%. In the first two years of their Music of the Spheres tour, they have reduced their carbon dioxide emissions by 59% compared with the previous world tour. Frontman Chris Martin pledged to take public transport to gigs where possible. Last year the band arrived for shows in Cardiff by train.

ALSO READ:

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Graceland saved

Elvis’s granddaughter saves Graceland from scammers
News & Fox
1 week ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Made in Italy? Not so fast

Fiat may be one of the most recognisably Italian brands in the world, but the Topolino is made in Morocco
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Time’s up for Rolex in South Africa

The luxury watch company is closing up shop in the country after 76 years
News & Fox
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Neighbouring countries under threat as war in ...
News & Fox
2.
TECH REVIEW: My Family Cinema app — some ...
News & Fox / Gimme
3.
By the numbers | Who drinks tea?
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
PODCAST: And what rough beast next?
News & Fox
5.
How Groote Schuur primed Ntobeko Ntusi to head up ...
News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.