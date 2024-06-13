DINNER PARTY INTEL: Going hungry in the bush

The Nkomazi municipality in Mpumalanga is worried about overgrazing by wild animals in Marloth Park, a “bushveld suburb” on the southern border of the Kruger National Park. The municipality’s Cyril Ripinga says it is seeking “friendly solutions” with the homeowners after reports of animals dying “every day”, according to one resident.
2. Models of charity
US supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid are donating $1m to support Palestinian relief efforts. The money has been earmarked for distribution among four humanitarian organisations that focus on children and families affected by the war in Gaza. Gigi said: “While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”
3. Coldplay play it cool
British rock bank Coldplay say they have beaten their goal, set in 2021, to cut their touring carbon footprint by 50%. In the first two years of their Music of the Spheres tour, they have reduced their carbon dioxide emissions by 59% compared with the previous world tour. Frontman Chris Martin pledged to take public transport to gigs where possible. Last year the band arrived for shows in Cardiff by train.
