The FM speaks to Gary Booysen, the founder of Rand Swiss
Ramaphosa dithers again on yet another crucial matter
The NPA’s Investigating Directorate, of which she is the head, has brought the first state capture case to court
As the country rises up against record blackouts of up to 12 hours a day, South Africa’s world-first ‘just energy transition’ deal provides a way out of the darkness. But the ANC’s byzantine politics ...
A bench designed by a Zulu woman, with a woven back made by women from a rural Zululand village, is on display at one of Europe’s largest modern art museums and is helping to elevate traditional ...
When inclement weather wreaked havoc in Joburg and its surrounds late last year and storm water raged through streets and homes, the parlous state of infrastructure in South Africa’s most populous city was put on stark display.
The word “crumbling” may offer the metro too much credit — rather, Joburg’s water, sanitation, electricity and road networks are broken. Take water: as the rains poured down, the council implemented level 1 water restrictions. Reservoirs had run dry as a result of stage 6 load-shedding, leaving pipes dry in higher-lying areas. One such area is Melville...
MUNICIPAL DECAY
Can Joburg regain its golden lustre?
South Africa’s most populous city is battling a R300bn infrastructure backlog — a shortfall that’s frightfully obvious in water outages, erratic power supply and ubiquitous potholes. There is no quick fix
