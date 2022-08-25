×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week

A good week for Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler

Two years ago it didn’t look like Sasol would make it out of the pandemic alive. Now its shares are over R330

25 August 2022 - 05:00
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

A good week for Fleetwood Grobler

For a moment there in 2020 when the oil priced turned negative, and Sasol’s market cap sank below the value of its colossal debts, it didn’t look like the petrochemical company would make it out of the pandemic alive, let alone with the ability to pay dividends again. And yet, 2½ years later, here we are: an oil price back where no-one wants it, Sasol’s shares at over R330, the Lake Charles debacle behind it, and R14.70 per share in the bag. CEO Fleetwood Grobler, who stepped in as the wheels started coming off, has steered quite a recovery indeed.     

Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE

A bad week for Zandile Gumede

It’s hard to know where to start with allegations against Zandile Gumede. The list goes back to 2018 with evidence of fraud, money laundering and racketeering against her when she was mayor of eThekwini. The main charges involve a R280m tender for disposing of the city’s solid waste, a suitable analogy for her legal woes. When her trial finally got under way in the Durban high court on Monday, Gumede complained about the cost of lawyers and of having to “dress up”. She seemed more concerned about a crime against fashion than any against the people and the institutions she was meant to serve.

A bad week for Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The latest affront to taxpayers, the poor and good taste generally is National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s two new Beemers (cost: ...
News & Fox
1 week ago

A bad week for Dali Mpofu

When Dali Mpofu is not grandstanding, he imagines himself in a Western movie
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

A good week for Desiree Ellis

Ellis has impressive football credentials: 23 wins as a national player, African women’s coach of the year three times and winner of many boardroom ...
News & Fox
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Stellenbosch Business School is ‘going home’
News & Fox
2.
Checkers spars with Pick n Pay over new range
News & Fox
3.
PODCAST: The system it is broken
News & Fox
4.
There’s more to business education than lunch, ...
News & Fox
5.
Ramaphosa’s Godongwana headache
News & Fox

Related Articles

Carbon tax might mean Sasol cuts back operations

Companies / Energy

WATCH: Sasol CEO Fleetwood Grobler on jump in earnings

Companies

Novel technique offers a lifeline to Sasol’s Natref refinery

Companies / Energy

Sasol gas hike will take bread from the poor, industry body warns

Companies / Energy

Zandile Gumede pleads not guilty as R320m corruption trial gets under way

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.