Bidvest ‘firing on all cylinders’ as Covid-19 loosens grip
Bidvest is considered a bellwether for the South African economy given the reach of its operations
06 March 2022 - 08:24
Bidvest is seeing strong signs of life in the local economy, specifically in private sector infrastructure spending and in the renewable energy sector, a trend it expects will continue for the rest of the year.
At the release of results for the six months ended December 31 2021, CEO Mpumi Madisa said: “Bidvest is benefiting from greater private infrastructure spend, rather than public sector.”..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now