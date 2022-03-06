Business Bidvest ‘firing on all cylinders’ as Covid-19 loosens grip Bidvest is considered a bellwether for the South African economy given the reach of its operations B L Premium

Bidvest is seeing strong signs of life in the local economy, specifically in private sector infrastructure spending and in the renewable energy sector, a trend it expects will continue for the rest of the year.

At the release of results for the six months ended December 31 2021, CEO Mpumi Madisa said: “Bidvest is benefiting from greater private infrastructure spend, rather than public sector.”..