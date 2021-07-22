News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Logitech’s high quality webcam

The Logi-tech Brio 4K Pro is the company’s best-quality webcam

22 July 2021 - 05:00 Nafisa Akabor

Logitech Brio 4K PRO

Cool factor 4½/5
Usability 5/5
Value for money 3½/5

Whether you’re working remotely or in an office, video meetings are the norm. And if there’s one area laptops tend to overlook, it’s the resolution of webcams.

Even Apple’s Macbook Air is known for its grainy webcam, which is a problem even in good light.

So the best way to address this oversight is to get hold of a good-quality webcam.

We’ve been testing the Logi-tech Brio 4K Pro, the company’s best-quality webcam. It comes in a travel bag with a separate compartment for the 2.2m USB-C cable. It includes a separate privacy shutter.

If your laptop only has USB-C ports, you will need an adaptor as the other end of its cable is a USB-A port. The webcam is almost plug-and-play; additional software is not compulsory, but you need to select the camera as the default choice on the video app that you use. For those who prefer granular controls, you can download the Logi Tune Desktop app.

When I tested it on my Air for the first time, I opened FaceTime and went into video settings to choose the Brio instead of the default one.

The difference was startling; you can compare the two against each other on the preview window on Zoom, Webex, Google Meet, and so on. It is also certified for Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business and you can log in to Windows 10 with facial recognition through its infrared sensors.

The Brio offers various fields of view: 65° for just a head-and-shoulders, or 78° and 90° which include more of your workspace and room. It is optimised for streaming, has 5x digital zoom support and can be mounted on a tripod.

It does 4K video at 30fps; 1080p at 30/60fps; and 720p at 30/60/90fps. The omnidirectional mic features noise cancellation.

The Logitech Capture software makes it easier for video content creation as it includes studio controls, live text overlays, multisource recordings and 9:16 vertical videos for mobile viewing.

The Logitech Brio 4K Pro is aimed at professionals who rely on video meetings in high quality, streamers, content creators and webinar presenters. For everyone else, an entry-level webcam will suffice.

On FirstShop.co.za it costs R3,695.

TECH REVIEW: Huawei’s affordable health-tracking wristband

The FM reviewed the new Huawei Band 6 fitness tracker, and the most important thing to know about it is that it pairs with Android and iOS devices
News & Fox
1 week ago

TECH REVIEW: Apple AirTag is most appealing

Once you open the AirTag, it activates seamlessly and pairs with the Find My app
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

TECH REVIEW: ThinkPad X1 Nano — ultra-light but a heavy price

Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Nano is an ultraportable robust business laptop suitable for remote working, but with a hefty price tag starting at R44,500
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

TECH REVIEW: Z407 desktop speakers — crisp, compact, with subwoofer

The Z407 Bluetooth computer speakers with subwoofer and wireless dial are a great addition to any home office
News & Fox
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ENTREPRENEURS: Enza Construction’s Rowan & ...
News & Fox / Entrepreneurs
2.
PODCAST: When the Lions go, where does SA rugby ...
News & Fox
3.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
4.
After AstraZeneca: why SA must rethink vaccines
News & Fox
5.
Behind EOH’s R6.4bn claim against former execs
News & Fox

Related Articles

TECH REVIEW: Gee whiz, what a shop

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T — affordable dual 5G handset

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Asus ZenBook Flip S — flexible and elegant, but pricey

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Instax Mini 40 — instant-print nostalgia

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: AirPop face masks — a breath of filtered air

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Fast, convenient nice-to-have Moshi wireless charger

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Don’t step on my Under Armour Bluetooth shoes

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is for the creatives

News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.