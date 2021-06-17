TECH REVIEW: Gee whiz, what a shop

Geewiz.co.za

Cool factor 5/5

Usability 4.5 /5

SA consumers aren’t always spoilt for choice. And in the technology and gadget space, Takealot tends to dominate online sales.

So the FM was eager to put a new kid on the block to the test. Geewiz.co.za recently launched in SA, billing itself as an online store that can deliver the goods in one day. It sells gifts, gadgets and computer hardware and accessories, as well as backup power equipment. It claims to have "competitive" prices.

Usually, we would be sceptical of such a claim. But on inspection — and by making numerous comparisons — we found Geewiz to have some of the lowest prices for gadgets we’ve been looking into.

Our smart home is a constant work in progress and we found that smart gadgets were cheaper on Geewiz than at other stores. The Google Chromecast 4, for example, was at least R600 cheaper than at a hardware store we recently visited.

Its lower prices could be because it offers bulk purchases of either five or 10 units per item. Geewiz appears to be a hybrid wholesaler and consumer store in one.

The site has an easy-to-use layout, with clear subcategories such as solar, smart home, load-shedding solutions, lifestyle, and so on.

Each section filters the search by specific categories, availability, brand and price. The site has a contact number listed to speak to someone and a "bargain bin" for clearance products.

One of the features that appealed to us most is the pick-up point in Joburg for same-day purchases. And its next-day delivery service in main cities is assured on orders received by 10am. Delivery is free for purchases above R550, and there is a seven-day money back guarantee and 12-month warranty on purchases.

We placed an order before 9am for in-store pick-up and within four hours it was ready for collection.

Geewiz stands out as a secure site with distinct advantages such as its same-day pick-up in Joburg and support via a landline number. It may not be large enough to accept third-party rewards partners, but its prices are hard to beat.