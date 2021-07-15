News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Huawei’s affordable health-tracking wristband

15 July 2021 - 05:00 Nafisa Akabor

Huawei Band 6

Cool factor 3/5
Usability 4/5
Value for money 5/5

After it was kicked off the Google Play Store and all Android services, Huawei took a knock in phone sales, which hit its market share. It is no longer a top-five smartphone manufacturer.

But it’s too soon to write off the company’s line of wearable tech. The FM reviewed the new Huawei Band 6 fitness tracker, and the most important thing to know about it is that it pairs with Android and iOS devices.

The Band 6 has a 1.47-inch full colour display with anti-fingerprint coating that lets you interact with it like you do with a smartphone by using swipes and gestures. It has a more elongated design than its sibling, the Watch Fit, and has a single power/home button to the right. Its UV-treated silicone strap is lightweight; I found it comfortable to wear daily.

The band has incorporated some features that have become more popular thanks to Covid: all-day SpO2 blood oxygen monitoring, as well as a wellbeing focus to measure stress and, if required, for doing breathing exercises. Other features include heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and 96 workout modes.

The vivid display is great for checking your stats and data. It shows graphs and metrics, so you don’t have to go to the accompanying Huawei Health app to pick these up.

Like most fitness trackers, the Band 6 can alert you if your heart rate is too high or too low. This is now also applicable to your blood oxygen levels.

Sleep tracking is detailed; the Band 6 provides eight metrics and can identify six sleep issues. It offers more than 100 personalised sleep recommendations to help improve the quality of your rest. However, I found only the information about sleep stages to be useful.

Fitness activity can be detected automatically. Plenty of modes are supported, including rope jumping, which also differentiates your jumps.

The tracker is water resistant up to 50m. It does not have built-in GPS, so if you’re an outdoor runner you would need your smartphone for this.

The fitness band has a phenomenal battery life of up to 14 days, depending on how intense your daily routine is. I’ve been impressed with how infrequently it needs to be charged. And five minutes of it yields two days of usage.

The Huawei Band 6 is an affordable fitness tracker with the latest in health tracking and excellent battery life. But it is not a smartwatch, nor does it have GPS.

It costs R1,699 and works with Vitality Rewards.

TECH REVIEW: Fitbit Sense — a Covid detector on your wrist

The Fitbit Sense health smartwatch was borne out of the pandemic
News & Fox
8 months ago

TECH REVIEW: Fitbit Charge 4 — charging ahead

The Charge 4 is its first device with built-in GPS tracking, which was previously available only on select smartwatches
News & Fox
1 year ago

TECH REVIEW: Unlock your fitness with the RushTushFit app

There are specialised workouts for pregnant women. Various subcategories exist, for losing weight, toning, getting fit or maintaining your fitness
News & Fox
1 year ago

TECH REVIEW: Fitness apps to keep you moving

Gyms are closed and the streets are out of bounds, but that doesn’t mean you have to sit on a couch and grow your midsection
News & Fox
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A bad week for Dali Mpofu
News & Fox / Good Week Bad Week
2.
PODCAST: When the Lions go, where does SA rugby ...
News & Fox
3.
By the numbers | Delta outpaces Beta variant
News & Fox / Numbers
4.
Gas works in partnership with renewables
News & Fox
5.
TECH REVIEW: Huawei’s affordable health-tracking ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

TECH REVIEW: Apple AirTag is most appealing

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: ThinkPad X1 Nano — ultra-light but a heavy price

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Gee whiz, what a shop

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: AirPop face masks — a breath of filtered air

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Xiaomi Redmi Note 9T — affordable dual 5G handset

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Asus ZenBook Flip S — flexible and elegant, but pricey

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Instax Mini 40 — instant-print nostalgia

News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.