TECH REVIEW: Asus ZenBook Flip S — flexible and elegant, but pricey

Asus ZenBook Flip S

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 4½/5

Value for money 2/5

Asus has an innovative lineup of laptops for various uses. The FM has been testing the two-in-one ZenBook Flip S (model UX371E), which is more mainstream than its dual-screen variant.

As the name suggests, it has a flip-out 360° ErgoLift hinge. It is lightweight, at 1.2kg, and is 13.9mm thin. The screen can be flipped all the way around until the keyboard faces the other way. This allows you to switch from laptop to tablet mode or to use the stylus. I worked between my office, dining room and couch with ease.

The elegant ZenBook Flip S comes in black with copper diamond-cut highlights, and a brushed aluminium deco bar above its edge-to-edge keyboard. This gives it a luxurious finish. The letters on the backlit keyboard also match the accents, and the touchpad doubles up as a number pad.

The 13-inch 4K OLED display (3840x2160) has a 178° wide viewing angle — necessary for nontraditional modes, as when the Asus Pen is used with Windows Ink support. You can draw, annotate or write in supported apps, and Windows Ink lets you create sticky notes and take and edit screenshots, which you can share with a click.