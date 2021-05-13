News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Z407 desktop speakers — crisp, compact, with subwoofer

13 May 2021 - 05:00 Nafisa Akabor

Z407 desktop speakers

Cool factor 4/5
Usability 3/5
Value for money 3½/5

Logitech accessories have proved to be reliable over the years but how do its new desktop speakers shape up?

The Z407 Bluetooth computer speakers with subwoofer and wireless dial are a great addition to any home office.

The graphite grey speakers are oval shaped and can be placed horizontally or vertically, and it’s all tied together via cables to the subwoofer, which can be hidden depending on placement. The wireless dial has a 20m range that should work from the other end of a room.

The Z407 speakers peak at 80W of power; there is 20W on the subwoofer and 10W on each speaker.

It is versatile with plenty of connectivity options, which is one of my favourite things about it: via Bluetooth, a micro-USB cable or a 3.5mm input. You can make use of all three and switch between them with the button beneath the wireless dial.

I paired my laptop and smartphone to it wirelessly and haven’t looked back — or fumbled for a cable. It works seamlessly.

Initial set-up is fairly straight-forward but you need to read the manual to see how the wireless controller pairs to the speakers and how to access its features. You either press or spin it to play, pause, mute or adjust the volume and bass. It has a sticker to show the commands; we don’t recommend you remove it.

You press once to play/pause; twice to skip a track; and three times to track back. However, adjusting the bass can be tricky to learn; you have to press down for two seconds to get into the mode and once you’re done adjusting, another two-second press to exit. There is a beeping sound when you enter and exit, something to pay attention to.

The speakers deliver crisp sound and there is no compromise on the bass. Its digital signal processor (DSP) ensures you can hear different notes and enhanced bass without distortion. The subwoofer works its magic, even on the deeper bass levels.

For a set of compact desktop speakers, it is powerful and delivers great sound but lacks surround sound, so it’s not suited for gaming.

It retails for R1,584 on PCLinkShop.co.za.

TECH REVIEW: Fast, convenient nice-to-have Moshi wireless charger

The Moshi Lounge Q wireless charging stand is one of the better-looking wireless chargers — inspired, says Moshi, by Scandinavian furniture design
News & Fox
1 week ago

TECH REVIEW: Galaxy Buds Pro — cool in-ear wireless earphones

The Buds Pro have a higher durability rating than the AirPods Pro
News & Fox
1 month ago

TECH REVIEW: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel is for the creatives

The ConceptD 3 Ezel is a two-in-one convertible laptop and part of Acer's high-performance lineup that comes with a built-in stylus and is aimed at ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Public sector wages: state your piece
News & Fox
2.
State wage bill: Gruelling duels ahead
News & Fox
3.
Bracing for the third wave
News & Fox
4.
Air base robbery with a different angle
News & Fox / Trending
5.
TECH REVIEW: Conferencing like a pro with the DJI ...
News & Fox / Gimme

Related Articles

TECH REVIEW: Don’t step on my Under Armour Bluetooth shoes

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Chinese smartphone maker Oppo goes after Huawei

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: DJI Mini 2 — light and nimble flying camera

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Thule travel accessories — quick, compact, compressed

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: ExpressVPN — a safe and private connection

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Ergotherapy — are you sitting comfortably?

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Asus Zenbook Duo — nifty two-screen tool

News & Fox / Gimme

TECH REVIEW: Zoho Notebook app — free tool for remote working

News & Fox / Gimme

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.