TECH REVIEW: Z407 desktop speakers — crisp, compact, with subwoofer

Z407 desktop speakers

Cool factor 4/5

Usability 3/5

Value for money 3½/5

Logitech accessories have proved to be reliable over the years but how do its new desktop speakers shape up?

The Z407 Bluetooth computer speakers with subwoofer and wireless dial are a great addition to any home office.

The graphite grey speakers are oval shaped and can be placed horizontally or vertically, and it’s all tied together via cables to the subwoofer, which can be hidden depending on placement. The wireless dial has a 20m range that should work from the other end of a room.

The Z407 speakers peak at 80W of power; there is 20W on the subwoofer and 10W on each speaker.

It is versatile with plenty of connectivity options, which is one of my favourite things about it: via Bluetooth, a micro-USB cable or a 3.5mm input. You can make use of all three and switch between them with the button beneath the wireless dial.

I paired my laptop and smartphone to it wirelessly and haven’t looked back — or fumbled for a cable. It works seamlessly.

Initial set-up is fairly straight-forward but you need to read the manual to see how the wireless controller pairs to the speakers and how to access its features. You either press or spin it to play, pause, mute or adjust the volume and bass. It has a sticker to show the commands; we don’t recommend you remove it.

You press once to play/pause; twice to skip a track; and three times to track back. However, adjusting the bass can be tricky to learn; you have to press down for two seconds to get into the mode and once you’re done adjusting, another two-second press to exit. There is a beeping sound when you enter and exit, something to pay attention to.

The speakers deliver crisp sound and there is no compromise on the bass. Its digital signal processor (DSP) ensures you can hear different notes and enhanced bass without distortion. The subwoofer works its magic, even on the deeper bass levels.

For a set of compact desktop speakers, it is powerful and delivers great sound but lacks surround sound, so it’s not suited for gaming.

It retails for R1,584 on PCLinkShop.co.za.