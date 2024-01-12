How taking ARVs daily stops those with HIV from transmitting the virus
Mapaseka Mabena has spent a decade getting her HIV patients to start and stay on treatment. Taking ARVs every day can be taxing, but Mabena motivates people with a reminder that meds can help them have HIV-free children and stop them passing on the virus through sex. She explains how in this video
12 January 2024 - 06:00
byMohale Moloi and Yolanda Mdzeke
Over the years antiretrovirals (ARVs) have changed HIV from a death sentence to a chronic disease, but only if you take your daily dose. And that’s not always easy.
Nurse Mapaseka Mabena knows this because she’s spent the past decade motivating people with the virus to start and stay on meds for life.
She teaches them that ARVs help the body fight the virus and that when tests can’t find HIV in their blood, it can’t be spread to others.
How does this concept, called U=U, work? Bhekisisa’s Health Beat team visited The Aurum Institute’s POP INN clinic in Kempton Park to find out.
