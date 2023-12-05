HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox

WATCH: Why South Africa can’t give up on the anti-HIV jab, no matter the cost

Since fewer people are using condoms, we need more ways to prevent HIV. HIV prevention pills are free at government clinics, but the catch is that you have to take them every day. A two-monthly jab and monthly vaginal ring could change the game, but can the state afford them? Watch this Health Beat episode to find out.

05 December 2023 - 07:00
by Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Justin Barlow and Tshidiso Lechuba
Picture: Unsplash/Bermix Studio
Picture: Unsplash/Bermix Studio

  • Over the past 30 years, new HIV infections in South Africa dropped by over 60% — from about 432,000 a year in 1995 to about 165,000 in 2022.

  • Though the country has made progress with slowing down new infections, South Africa’s latest HIV household survey, released on Monday, shows that fewer people than five years ago are using condoms from 55% in 2017 to not even half in 2022. 

  • Studies show the more HIV prevention choices people have, the higher the chances are that they will use at least one of those. Enter anti-HIV medication, known as pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP. 

  • PrEP comes in three forms: a daily pill (just over a million people in South Africa have used it), a monthly vaginal ring and a two-monthly jab. 

  • The ring and jab aren’t yet available widely in the country only via implementation trials. 

  • In this Health Beat episode, Mia Malan asks the health department if they will buy these medications for state patients and talks to an expert about how well they work, while an HIV nurse breaks down why staying on HIV treatment doesn’t just benefit those living with the virus.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

Slash the price by three-quarters — government on anti-HIV jab

The health department says ViiV’s nonprofit price for CAB-LA is four times what it can pay. In 2022, just over 164,200 people in South Africa became ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

PODCAST: The anti-HIV jab is coming to South Africa. Find out when and how

How much will donors and the health department have to pay for these injections, and can the drugmaker make enough of them?
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Over a million South Africans have used the HIV prevention pill

What must we do to make the pill — and a two-monthly HIV prevention injection — easier to get?
News & Fox
1 month ago
