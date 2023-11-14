LISTEN: The anti-HIV jab is coming to South Africa. Find out when and how
How much will donors and the health department have to pay for these injections, and can the drugmaker make enough of them? In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren, who leads a group of organisations and donors who look at ways to make the jab available as fast as possible, for answers
14 November 2023 - 06:00
byMia Malan and Danny Booysen
Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
ViiV, which is based in the UK, told Bhekisisa it will sell CAB-LA at a nonprofit price of £24.70 per jab in 2023 and £23.50 in 2024 (so at between R540 and R570 per shot — you need six per year). The price tag, however, excludes distribution costs.
Cheaper, generic versions of CAB-LA will only be available in three to seven years.
Donors such as the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar, and the Global Fund for HIV, TB & Malaria, will buy the branded injection for African countries. Experts say ViiV have told them it is able to make just under a million jabs per year, but ViiV has not confirmed this number to Bhekisisa. Is this enough?
In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren for answers. Warren leads Avac, a group of organisations and donors who look at ways to make the jab available as fast as possible.
LISTEN: The anti-HIV jab is coming to South Africa. Find out when and how
How much will donors and the health department have to pay for these injections, and can the drugmaker make enough of them? In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren, who leads a group of organisations and donors who look at ways to make the jab available as fast as possible, for answers
In 2022, ViiV Healthcare, the company that makes a revolutionary but expensive HIV prevention injection, announced it was working on a nonprofit price for countries such as South Africa.
The jab, called CAB-LA (short for long-acting cabotegravir), has to be taken every two months and can lower someone’s chances of contracting HIV through sex to virtually zero. It is sold in the US at $3,700 (close to R70,000) a pop.
ViiV, which is based in the UK, told Bhekisisa it will sell CAB-LA at a nonprofit price of £24.70 per jab in 2023 and £23.50 in 2024 (so at between R540 and R570 per shot — you need six per year). The price tag, however, excludes distribution costs.
Cheaper, generic versions of CAB-LA will only be available in three to seven years.
Donors such as the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar, and the Global Fund for HIV, TB & Malaria, will buy the branded injection for African countries. Experts say ViiV have told them it is able to make just under a million jabs per year, but ViiV has not confirmed this number to Bhekisisa. Is this enough?
In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren for answers. Warren leads Avac, a group of organisations and donors who look at ways to make the jab available as fast as possible.
This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.
ALSO READ:
Over a million South Africans have used the HIV prevention pill
Development of Africa’s pharmaceutical manufacturing framework critical in HIV battle
The anti-HIV jab will be made here: 4 benefits of the deal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
HIV treatment in SA is changing. Here are 7 things you need to know
Here’s why the anti-HIV jab will cost more than the pill
Meet the first South African women to get the anti-HIV jab
Why doesn’t SA use this bargaining chip when it makes deals with drugmakers?
Why is the Aids conference still held in the Global North?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.