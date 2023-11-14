HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox

LISTEN: The anti-HIV jab is coming to South Africa. Find out when and how

How much will donors and the health department have to pay for these injections, and can the drugmaker make enough of them? In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren, who leads a group of organisations and donors who look at ways to make the jab available as fast as possible, for answers

14 November 2023 - 06:00
by Mia Malan and Danny Booysen
Picture: Dylan Bush/Bhekisisa
  • In 2022, ViiV Healthcare, the company that makes a revolutionary but expensive HIV prevention injection, announced it was working on a nonprofit price for countries such as South Africa. 

  • The jab, called CAB-LA (short for long-acting cabotegravir), has to be taken every two months and can lower someone’s chances of contracting HIV through sex to virtually zero. It is sold in the US at $3,700 (close to R70,000) a pop. 

  • ViiV, which is based in the UK, told Bhekisisa it will sell CAB-LA at a nonprofit price of £24.70 per jab in 2023 and £23.50 in 2024 (so at between R540 and R570 per shot you need six per year). The price tag, however, excludes distribution costs.

  • Cheaper, generic versions of CAB-LA will only be available in three to seven years. 

  • Donors such as the US government’s Aids fund, Pepfar, and the Global Fund for HIV, TB & Malaria, will buy the branded injection for African countries. Experts say ViiV have told them it is able to make just under a million jabs per year, but ViiV has not confirmed this number to Bhekisisa. Is this enough? 

  • In this podcast, Mia Malan asks Mitchell Warren for answers. Warren leads Avac, a group of organisations and donors who look at ways to make the jab available as fast as possible.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

ALSO READ:

Over a million South Africans have used the HIV prevention pill

What must we do to make the pill — and a two-monthly HIV prevention injection — easier to get?
2 weeks ago

Development of Africa’s pharmaceutical manufacturing framework critical in HIV battle

SA can lead charge to improve medicine and vaccine supply security for continent
Opinion
2 months ago

The anti-HIV jab will be made here: 4 benefits of the deal

The two-monthly HIV prevention injection will be made in South Africa. But a start date for production hasn’t yet been announced
News & Fox
6 months ago
