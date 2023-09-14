Between March and September 2019 Tshwane health workers tried to vaccinate 22,000 grade 4 girls with two shots of an anti-cervical cancer vaccine. But they missed their target and only got to 15,000.
Now things have worsened. Research shows that parents are increasingly reluctantto sign consent forms for their daughters to be vaccinated after Covid. But sister Tebogo Seleka wants to win them over.
She talks to every mom about a human papillomavirus (HPV) shot that will stop their girls from getting cervical cancer when they’re older. Certain types of HPV cause cancer of the cervix. The Bhekisisa TV team takes you to Hammanskraal to meet Seleka.
WATCH: This nurse wants to stop cervical cancer in Hammanskraal
Nurse Tebogo Seleka does about 100 cervical cancer tests a month. One in 10 patients test positive. This could be avoided if they were vaccinated against HPV
