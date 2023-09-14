HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

News & Fox

WATCH: This nurse wants to stop cervical cancer in Hammanskraal

Nurse Tebogo Seleka does about 100 cervical cancer tests a month. One in 10 patients test positive. This could be avoided if they were vaccinated against HPV

14 September 2023 - 07:00 Mohale Moloi and Yolanda Mdzeke
Picture: MasterTux/Pixabay
  • Between March and September 2019 Tshwane health workers tried to vaccinate 22,000 grade 4 girls with two shots of an anti-cervical cancer vaccine. But they missed their target and only got to 15,000.

  • Now things have worsened. Research shows that parents are increasingly reluctant to sign consent forms for their daughters to be vaccinated after Covid. But sister Tebogo Seleka wants to win them over.

  • She talks to every mom about a human papillomavirus (HPV) shot that will stop their girls from getting cervical cancer when they’re older. Certain types of HPV cause cancer of the cervix. The Bhekisisa TV team takes you to Hammanskraal to meet Seleka.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

YOU MIGHT LIKE:

Why so many government patients get cervical cancer — and what to do about it

Thousands of South African women die of cervical cancer, caused by HPV, every year. But it’s preventable and treatable — if caught early enough
News & Fox
1 week ago

WATCH: Why do black women get cervical cancer at higher rates than women of other races?

In this month’s ‘Health Beat’, Bhekisisa finds out why cervical cancer is a political disease
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Cancer and the NHI: Will patients see better treatment?

Charlotte Maxeke hospital’s radiation waiting list gets longer each year. Can the National Health Insurance scheme fix the broken health system?
News & Fox
2 months ago
