WATCH: What South Africa’s dirty water does to your health

About two in five wastewater systems in South Africa are falling apart. Their dysfunction has disastrous effects — it exposes people to dirty water that can carry diseases like cholera

02 August 2023 - 07:00 Mia Malan, Jessica Pitchford, Mohale Moloi, Yolanda Mdzeke, Tshidiso Lechuba, Tshidiso Thangwana and Dylan Bush
Picture: Dylan Bush/Bhekisisa
  • A broken sewerage system in Bophelong near the Vaal River in Gauteng forces people to live “like pigs”, says environmental activist Lawrence Majoro.

  • The department of water & sanitation acknowledges the Vaal is “one of the worst-polluted rivers in South Africa”, leaving residents anxious about diseases like cholera.

  • In this episode of the monthly television show Health Beat, Bhekisisa takes you to see the rundown sewers in Vanderbijlpark, Emfuleni municipality. Mia Malan speaks to an infectious disease expert and a water scientist to find out how bad things can get if water treatment services don’t improve.

ALSO READ:

Port Edward residents say sewage flows in the streets and the lack of water is dire

‘There is no water for the fire hydrants as the reservoir is always empty. If a fire breaks out people’s lives will be in jeopardy’
National
1 day ago

How dirty is Hammanskraal’s water? Very, experts say

Findings from an investigation into the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal show that the germ is not in the township’s tap water — but it is in a river ...
News & Fox
5 days ago

Sewage runs through Cradle of Humankind, affecting business and killing plants

Billions of rand would be needed to repair Mogale City’s malfunctioning Percy Stewart wastewater treatment plant
National
6 days ago
