A broken sewerage system in Bophelong near the Vaal River in Gauteng forces people to live “like pigs”, says environmental activist Lawrence Majoro.
The department of water & sanitation acknowledges the Vaal is “one of the worst-polluted rivers in South Africa”, leaving residents anxious about diseases like cholera.
In this episode of the monthly television show Health Beat, Bhekisisa takes you to see the rundown sewers in Vanderbijlpark, Emfuleni municipality. Mia Malan speaks to an infectious disease expert and a water scientist to find out how bad things can get if water treatment services don’t improve.
WATCH: What South Africa's dirty water does to your health
About two in five wastewater systems in South Africa are falling apart. Their dysfunction has disastrous effects — it exposes people to dirty water that can carry diseases like cholera
