Snow in Joburg is a big deal, but dry taps are too
13 July 2023 - 05:00 PAUL ASH
Residents come out to see and play in the snow, July 10 2023, at Jackson Dam in Alberton, Johannesburg. Picture: Alaister Russell
It’s not every day you see Joburg blanketed in snow.
In fact, you hardly ever see snow in the City of Gold, mainly because its weather is not built for it. The city sits under a high-pressure cell, and its winters are cold and dry. For snow to happen you need high humidity and lots of moisture.
When it does happen, it’s a big thing. The last time real snow fell on Joburg was in 2012. The snowfall before that took place in 2007. But the snowfall everyone seems to be aware of, even if they weren’t born yet at that time, is the great blizzard of 1981. Some people talk about the Snow of ’81like Americans talk about the Great Depression or of Black Friday in 1987 — almost as if it was a seismic event that shaped the history of Earth.
Still, to see Ellis Park under a dusting of snow is quite something. Pictures are also doing the rounds of St John’s College looking less like a South African institution and more like Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, only with less magic, and rugby instead of the faster and far superior game of quidditch.
With all that untapped water just lying on the ground while the city’s taps run dry for four days as engineers fix broken piping, the city feels more and more like a Samuel Beckett play, though one with equal measures of farce and tragicomedy as well as a bit of bleakness and a lot of improvisation (the last for those tasked with getting water from the reservoirs to the taps).
Joburg and Pretoria are the only two great cities in the world not built on a body of water, and no, the Jukskeidoesn’t count. So, enjoy the snow when it falls, for it does lend an air of wonderland to the place.
Iced water and no water
