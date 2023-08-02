JUSTICE MALALA: Singing for Putin as Russia muzzles South African journalist
Too afraid to complain about the revoking of a veteran correspondent’s accreditation, the ANC broke into song
02 August 2023 - 06:00
While in St Petersburg last Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa held a meeting with six members of his delegation to the Russia-Africa summit. Among Ramaphosa’s key advisers on this trip were former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo, a fervent Jacob Zuma supporter who defended his man throughout the state capture years, and Obed Bapela, the man who led South Africa’s defence of the Sudanese murderer Omar al-Bashir.
After their meeting, the participants stood in a line and sang a 108-year-old anthem of the labour movement:..
