FRANCHISE FEUD

Spar’s woes mount with new fraud case

The Giannacopoulos family have added two more Spar execs to their criminal complaints

30 March 2023 - 05:00 Ann Crotty

Two more senior Spar Group executives have been drawn into the fractious legal battle between the grocery wholesaler and its single most important franchisee, the Giannacopoulos family.

The family have named Max Oliva, MD of Spar South Africa, and Martin Conradie, the KwaZulu-Natal divisional human resources director, in a criminal complaint of fraud and perjury filed this week in KZN...

