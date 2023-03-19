Business

Spar back on track after loan scandal, says its first black MD

Dick Siyolo was appointed following a dodgy loans scandal that led to the departure of the board chair and CEO

BL Premium
19 March 2023 - 09:57 MAX MATAVIRE

The first black African to hold the post of divisional MD at Spar says the retail group is transforming.

The move follows a dodgy loans scandal that led to the departure of the board chair and CEO...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.