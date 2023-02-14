Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar faces tough trading conditions in most markets

Group says performance is ‘robust’ as turnover increases 7.8% overall

14 February 2023 - 19:52 Katharine Child

Wholesaler Spar’s trading update for the 18 weeks to January 28 showed a slight decrease in sale volumes in SA and Switzerland, as it battles increasing energy costs and food inflation in all its markets. 

With turnover rising 7.8% overall, it called its  performance “robust” in light of the tough conditions in Poland, SA and rising energy costs in Switzerland.  ..

