FirsatRand is the only SA big lender so far not to cling to its Covid excess capital provisioning
Philip Nichols, the pre-eminent corrupt expert, says SA is now at a crossroads on corruption
In July, load-shedding left Charlotte Maxeke hospital without a CT scanner, a machine that could have helped a patient who had a serious brain injury
Sars boss Edward Kieswetter believes fears that SA’s personal income tax base is being hollowed out by unemployment and emigration are overblown. He argues the tax base is growing, compliance is ...
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
A quick look at Google Trends shows that “corn” as a search topic is receiving the most worldwide web traffic since Google began keeping count in 2004. This bout of maize hysteria may be attributed to the viral popularity of the so-called #cornboy and the song he inspired, but there are plenty more reasons this interest could be well placed.
Maize is SA’s largest field crop with 2.6-million hectares of commercial farming land allotted to mealies for the 2021/2022 production season, according to the seventh production forecast for 2022 summer crops (https://www.dalrrd.gov.za/docs/Cropsestimates/Media%2030%20Aug%202022.pdf) from the department of agriculture crop estimates committee...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA maize crop down, but also up
After two years of bumper harvests, heavy rains have dampened the maize yield and returned it to more normal levels
A quick look at Google Trends shows that “corn” as a search topic is receiving the most worldwide web traffic since Google began keeping count in 2004. This bout of maize hysteria may be attributed to the viral popularity of the so-called #cornboy and the song he inspired, but there are plenty more reasons this interest could be well placed.
Maize is SA’s largest field crop with 2.6-million hectares of commercial farming land allotted to mealies for the 2021/2022 production season, according to the seventh production forecast for 2022 summer crops (https://www.dalrrd.gov.za/docs/Cropsestimates/Media%2030%20Aug%202022.pdf) from the department of agriculture crop estimates committee...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.