News & Fox

SA maize crop down, but also up

After two years of bumper harvests, heavy rains have dampened the maize yield and returned it to more normal levels

22 September 2022 - 05:00 William Brederode

A quick look at Google Trends shows that “corn” as a search topic is receiving the most worldwide web traffic since Google began keeping count in 2004. This bout of maize hysteria may be attributed to the viral popularity of the so-called #cornboy and the song he inspired,  but there are plenty more reasons this interest could be well placed.

Maize is SA’s largest field crop with 2.6-million hectares of commercial farming land allotted to mealies for the 2021/2022 production season, according to the seventh production forecast for 2022 summer crops (https://www.dalrrd.gov.za/docs/Cropsestimates/Media%2030%20Aug%202022.pdf) from  the department of agriculture crop estimates committee...

