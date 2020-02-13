News & Fox Exclusive: Markus Jooste destroyed evidence before Steinhoff scandal hit Company board accuses disgraced former CEO of ‘intentional destruction’ of records, evoking images of the Enron scandal BL PREMIUM

As Steinhoff-related court papers flood the courts, evidence is mounting that former CEO Markus Jooste tried to cover his tracks before quitting in December 2017.

This emerged, in particular, from an affidavit filed by chair Heather Sonn some months ago. In it, Sonn says forensic auditors PwC encountered "complexities and problems" because of the "intentional destruction (prior to PwC’s involvement) of Steinhoff’s proprietary electronic records".