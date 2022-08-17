UK inflation data and New Zealand rate hike remind investors that global economy still faces many challenges
Food price inflation, which hit new highs in 2022, is likely to ease over the next 18 months, providing relief to consumers struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living.
Agriculture and food research organisation, the Bureau for Food and Agriculture Policy (BFAP), says in its latest agriculture outlook for SA released on Wednesday that the impact on global food prices of the Ukraine war was severe, as agriculture commodities, farming inputs such as fertiliser, and energy prices were affected, all adding to food-price inflation...
Talk of food-price inflation easing over next 18-months
But as many as half of SA consumers cannot afford a basic, healthy diet
