PODCAST: Stop squatting on SA’s spectrum, says Michael Jordaan

26 October 2021 - 06:00

Listen in as digital entrepreneur and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan joins Peter Bruce on Podcasts From the Edge to make an impassioned plea for Icasa, the telecommunications regulator, to stand up to local cellphone giants and retrieve extra digital spectrum loaned out at the start of the Covid pandemic.

Telkom and MTN have gone to court to stop Icasa from taking back the emergency spectrum it lent them early last year. But this, warns Jordan, threatens a major economic reform — a planned auction of spectrum to the private sector by the end of the first quarter of next year and, he says, a competitive auction process could see a host of new opportunities open up in the market.​

Government intervenes in temporary spectrum standoff

The ministry of communications and digital technologies will intervene in the standoff between mobile network companies and the telecoms regulator ...
Business
2 days ago

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Spectrum outrage is a nadir for Icasa

The regulator is its own worst enemy in this bid to rebalance the cellular industry. Its foolish tactics will cause further delays
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Icasa unable to see the light over freer spectrum

SA is still in a state of disaster, in which the government has ordered the body to relax regulations
Opinion
6 days ago

Icasa and Telkom butt heads on spectrum expiry

Telecoms company wants to halt expiry of emergency radio wave use
Companies
1 week ago
