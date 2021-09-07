broadband
Icasa, Telkom and MTN fail to reach deal on spectrum auction
Regulator says it outlined a consent order that would heard in court with proposals that took into account issues raised by mobile operators
07 September 2021 - 18:20
UPDATED 07 September 2021 - 23:57
SA’s telecoms regulator failed to clinch an out-of-court settlement with operators over the allocation of valuable radio-frequency spectrum, raising the prospect of a prolonged legal squabble in the auction process and potentially dealing a blow to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic reform agenda.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said on Tuesday it was unable to reach an amicable settlement with Telkom and MTN, which are challenging its spectrum auction process in court...
