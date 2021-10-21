Opinion / Pattern Recognition

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Spectrum outrage is a nadir for Icasa

The regulator is its own worst enemy in this bid to rebalance the cellular industry. Its foolish tactics will cause further delays

21 October 2021 - 05:00

Irrational justifications for eccentric decisions have been a hallmark of the government’s response to Covid. The alcohol bans, the freeze on e-commerce during lockdown and the continued enforcement of a curfew are some of the lowlights.

Now the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) has decided to withdraw the temporary spectrum from the mobile industry, marking a new low in pettiness...

