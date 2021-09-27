Companies / Telecoms & Technology NEWS ANALYSIS: Mobile operators call for an extension to spectrum term Mobile operators argue greater access to spectrum will help reduce the cost of data B L Premium

Mobile operators are appealing to SA’s telecoms regulator to extend the term of temporary spectrum issued in 2020 in response to the increased demand for communications and online services brought on by Covid-19 lockdowns, adding to the private-sector voices calling for a plan to take away the radio waves in November.

In 2020 the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) assigned temporary radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators in an effort to address communication challenges during the Covid-19 national state of disaster. ..