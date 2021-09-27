NEWS ANALYSIS: Mobile operators call for an extension to spectrum term
Mobile operators argue greater access to spectrum will help reduce the cost of data
27 September 2021 - 05:05
Mobile operators are appealing to SA’s telecoms regulator to extend the term of temporary spectrum issued in 2020 in response to the increased demand for communications and online services brought on by Covid-19 lockdowns, adding to the private-sector voices calling for a plan to take away the radio waves in November.
In 2020 the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) assigned temporary radio frequency spectrum to mobile operators in an effort to address communication challenges during the Covid-19 national state of disaster. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now