Government intervenes in temporary spectrum standoff
Communications department says courts 'should be an option of last resort’
24 October 2021 - 07:12
The department of communications & digital technologies will intervene in the standoff between mobile network companies and the telecoms regulator over the expiry of temporary spectrum in an attempt to find “an amicable solution”.
In April last year, after SA went into hard lockdown, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) issued temporary spectrum, a radio frequency used for the rollout and access of super-fast internet...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now