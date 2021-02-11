News & Fox After AstraZeneca: why SA must rethink vaccines While the AstraZeneca results are a setback, SA’s top scientists leapt into action to negotiate an emergency shipment of 1-million Johnson & Johnson vaccines for health workers BL PREMIUM

The dismal results of the AstraZeneca vaccine trial, released on Sunday, are a "reality check", says Wits professor Shabir Madhi, after hopes were raised last year when other vaccines proved to be 95% effective against Covid-19.

Madhi was speaking after it emerged on Sunday that the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine did not prevent mild disease in a group of young and healthy people. This was due to a new variant 501Y.V2, first detected in SA. The trials measured "disease" as a single symptom of cough, fever or sore throat...