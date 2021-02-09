News Leader
WATCH: Why SA stopped AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out
Wits University health & social security systems specialist Alex van den Heever talks to Business Day TV
09 February 2021 - 07:24
SA’s vaccine roll-out will not happen as planned after data revealed that the 1-million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine received last week have been found to be less effective against the new Covid-19 variant in the country.
Business Day TV spoke to Alex van den Heever, health & social security systems specialist at Wits University, for more on what this delay means for the country as the third wave of the pandemic is expected to hit in June.
Wits University's Health & Social Security Systems Specialist Alex van den Heever talks to Business Day TV about the vaccine rollout delay
