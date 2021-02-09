National / Health

WATCH: Why SA stopped AstraZeneca vaccine roll-out

Wits University health & social security systems specialist Alex van den Heever talks to Business Day TV

09 February 2021 - 07:24 Business Day TV
SA’s vaccine roll-out will not happen as planned after data revealed that the 1-million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine received last week have been found to be less effective against the new Covid-19 variant in the country.

Business Day TV spoke to Alex van den Heever, health & social security systems specialist at Wits University, for more on what this delay means for the country as the third wave of the pandemic is expected to hit in June.

