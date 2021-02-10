ROB ROSE: Vaccines: Whose medical aid money is it anyway?

There’s a brewing tension in the medical aid sector which touches on South Africans’ rawest emotions today: a growing resentment at escalating taxes which are being squandered, anger over a long history of the unequal nature of health care, and a deep distrust of the government’s ham-fisted Covid-19 response.

The tinder that has ignited this fire, as luck would have it, is the most critical issue facing SA — how to get, and finance, a vaccine for Covid-19.

The story began a few weeks ago when the regulator, the Council for Medical Schemes, asked SA’s medical aids (which cover nine-million people) to help subsidise vaccines for those who don’t have medical aid (about 50-million people) in the interests of "solidarity".

At the time, Ronald Whelan, Discovery Health’s chief commercial officer, told the Sunday Times that for each vaccine bought for a medical aid member, one could be bought for someone who wasn’t a member. "This is undoubtedly a moment in time where solidarity in the health-care sector is of paramount importance," he said.

Medical aid members who read that would have figured it was a done deal. And they would have wondered, justifiably, why nobody bothered to ask them — since it’s their money that would be used to buy vaccines for the country.

Well, they needn’t panic. No medical aid — including Discovery, which speaks for 57% of medical aid members — has struck any such deal. Yet.

Craig Comrie, CEO of Profmed, a medical aid servicing 74,000 professionals including doctors and lawyers, says it would be "undemocratic and unethical" for schemes to decide for members how they’ll spend their money.

"We’re standing up and saying this can’t happen," he says. "No medical scheme is empowered to use the money set aside in reserves for someone else, especially without asking the members’ permission. Members should be asked to vote on this, and only then could you take that decision."

Profmed, unlike other schemes, has done just that: this week, it sent out a survey to its members. It hopes to get some sense of the sentiment by the end of next week.

Already, some members have told Comrie it won’t fly.

"The responses have come thick and fast from two distinct camps: about 80% of the people who contacted me said ‘Don’t you dare use our money’; the other 20% asked why we weren’t doing more to help the government with the pandemic," he says.

It’s a mirror of the wider social tensions in the country.