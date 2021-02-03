National / Health Vaccine registration site won’t crash, state assures healthcare workers So far only about 38,000 of SA’s estimated 1.25-million healthcare workers have registered on the site to receive the Covid-19 vaccination BL PREMIUM

The government’s electronic registration system for coronavirus vaccination will be able to handle the millions of people who are expected to enrol on its website, a senior official assured healthcare workers on Tuesday.

Healthcare workers will be first in line to receive Covid-19 vaccines during the first phase of the government’s immunisation drive, which ultimately aims to reach two thirds of the population. It has launched an electronic vaccine registration system, which it will use to plan vaccine distribution, schedule appointments, and keep track of who has been immunised. ..