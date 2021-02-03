Vaccine registration site won’t crash, state assures healthcare workers
So far only about 38,000 of SA’s estimated 1.25-million healthcare workers have registered on the site to receive the Covid-19 vaccination
03 February 2021 - 10:50
The government’s electronic registration system for coronavirus vaccination will be able to handle the millions of people who are expected to enrol on its website, a senior official assured healthcare workers on Tuesday.
Healthcare workers will be first in line to receive Covid-19 vaccines during the first phase of the government’s immunisation drive, which ultimately aims to reach two thirds of the population. It has launched an electronic vaccine registration system, which it will use to plan vaccine distribution, schedule appointments, and keep track of who has been immunised. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now