Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine is 91.6% effective
The peer-reviewed phase 3 trial results means another vaccine can join the fight against Covid-19
02 February 2021 - 18:50
The Russian Sputnik V vaccine is 91.6% effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, according to preliminary results from a phase 3 trial published in The Lancet on Tuesday, placing it in a similar league to the mRNA vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNtech and Moderna.
The publication is important because scientists have previously expressed concern about Russia’s decision to start wide-scale vaccination with Sputnik V before releasing phase 3 trial data for public scrutiny, and the haste with which more than a dozen other nations have approved the shot...
