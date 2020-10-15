Lockdown day 202: Pictures of the day
A round-up of the best pictures from day 202 of the national lockdown
15 October 2020 - 05:00
A pedestrian walks past a statue of The Beatles on Pier Head as the region heads into a level 3 local lockdown in Liverpool, UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced bars and pubs will be closed in the worst-hit parts of England from Wednesday to control a surge in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk along Albert Dock as the region heads into a level 3 local lockdown in Liverpool, UK on Wednesday. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced bars and pubs will be closed in the worst-hit parts of England from Wednesday to control a surge in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg
People ride electric scooters through Albert Dock as the region heads into a level 3 local lockdown in Liverpool, UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced bars and pubs will be closed in the worst-hit parts of England from Wednesday to control a surge in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk past a statue of The Beatles at sunset on Pier Head as the region heads into a level 3 local lockdown in Liverpool, U.K., on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced bars and pubs will be closed in the worst-hit parts of England from Wednesday to control a surge in coronavirus, but his top health adviser said it won't be enough. Photographer: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg
Pedestrians walk along the waterfront as the region heads into a level 3 local lockdown in Liverpool, UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced bars and pubs will be closed in the worst-hit parts of England from Wednesday to control a surge in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg
A person performs tricks on a bicycle outside the Maritime Museum as the region heads into a level 3 local lockdown in Liverpool, UK. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced bars and pubs will be closed in the worst-hit parts of England from Wednesday to control a surge in Covid-19 cases. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.