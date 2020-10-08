Covid-19: Behind the masks
This year has connected us deeply to our feelings about how we breathe in public. Keith Bain considers masks and how their use is an act of mindful participation
08 October 2020 - 05:00
Eight months ago, who’d have imagined it possible? A 200-strong contingent of fashionistas and socialites gathered in the gardens of a biomedical institute in Rozzano, near Milan, all wearing face masks.
It is the price of admission these days, a symbol of solidarity and social co-operation, of being part of a solution, no matter how simple, flimsy, irritating and — let’s be honest — not exactly the height of fashion. Unfashionable, sure, but totally on trend.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now