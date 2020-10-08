Life / Health Covid-19: Behind the masks This year has connected us deeply to our feelings about how we breathe in public. Keith Bain considers masks and how their use is an act of mindful participation BL PREMIUM

Eight months ago, who’d have imagined it possible? A 200-strong contingent of fashionistas and socialites gathered in the gardens of a biomedical institute in Rozzano, near Milan, all wearing face masks.

It is the price of admission these days, a symbol of solidarity and social co-operation, of being part of a solution, no matter how simple, flimsy, irritating and — let’s be honest — not exactly the height of fashion. Unfashionable, sure, but totally on trend.