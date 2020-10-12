Risk of contracting Covid-19 while flying as low as being struck by lightning, says Iata
The international association says only 44 out of 1.2-billion air travellers have been infected on board
12 October 2020 - 20:19
As airlines scramble to survive and push to return to pre-Covid-19 levels, the global airline industry body says there is a low risk of passengers contracting the potentially deadly disease while flying.
The global airline industry — hard hit by the stringent travel restrictions put in place by governments across the world to curb the spread of Covid-19 — is only likely to start recovering in 2024, with the virus making people wary of flying.
