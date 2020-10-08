Opinion / In Good Faith CARMEL RICKARD: Covid dodge defeated Uganda’s high court has found that the minister of energy used the lockdown to bypass due process to push through a new electricity regulation BL PREMIUM

Since the start of the pandemic, I’ve been helping compile a collection of judgments from various countries, showing the impact of Covid-19 on the law.

Among others, these cases have tested the validity of emergency regulations, or disputed whether certain matters should go ahead in electronic format rather than waiting until courts convene in the traditional way again.