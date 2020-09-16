Lockdown day 173: Pictures of the day

A scathing new assessment says last year’s Prosus listing by Naspers has done more to ruin value than create it
Some politicians are spinning the yarn that Covid-19 shows SA can manage immense healthcare projects — where were they when alll the looting was taking place?
Number of Covid-19 infections in SA rises by 772 to 651,521
Life can begin to return to normal now, as the rate of mortality is likely to be lower if Covid-19 flares up again, expert suggests
David Gorin paints a sobering picture of man’s ongoing destruction of the animal world
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
