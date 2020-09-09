SARAH BUITENDACH: R5.5m Rolls-Royce shows who really took the Covid-19 economic hit

In researching this column, it dawned on me that I’m a financial minnow at sea in the briny depths of super yachts, lobster platters and billionaires backstroking through piles of cash.

Last week, at the launch of their rebooted Ghost, the CEO of Rolls-Royce, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, told the BBC “that markets in Asia, Europe and the US were now ‘more or less back to normal’.”

According to the British broadcaster’s article here, “sales for the first half of 2020 were down 30%, but now ‘times are starting to become better and better’.”

The new Ghost is billed to cost around £250,000 (equal to about R5.5m). Rolls-Royce’s immense Phantom model will set you back even more, so you get the price ballpark we’re talking about for the marque in general.

Whether or not you think these beasts are bling and brash or brilliant, you can’t help but be impressed by the handwork that goes into making just one of them.

The craftsmanship is staggering. Watch the National Geographic Mega Factories episode on the brand and you’ll see exactly what I mean. It’s been on DSTV recently, and there’s a recording of it on YouTube too.

Bespoke finishes and actual humans physically making the vehicles aside, what I really have a hard time comprehending is that so many people, globally, have the funds (or access to loans) to buy this sort of vehicle.

In January, hypebeast ran this article detailing how, last year, the BMW-owned company sold 5,152 vehicles — compared to 4,107 in 2018. This was a new sales high for the brand in general.