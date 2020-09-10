Opinion / Home & Abroad JUSTICE MALALA: The ghastly reality of SA’s normal ‘Normal’ is a nightmare, yet with the virus in retreat, it looks like a place we are headed back to with a vengeance BL PREMIUM

‘Spring is in the air, the coronavirus is on the retreat and SA is going back to normal." Yay! Please, please, let’s not go back to normal. We know normal. Normal was horrible.

Normal was debilitating. Normal held us back. The normal we talked about in February 2020 was one where corruption flourished. Normal was Eskom blackouts. It was corruption in water departments that put our supply in peril. Normal was unemployment that made you wake up in a sweat in the middle of the night. It was the worst inequality in the world. It was Moody’s knocking at the door, warning of further downgrades taking us deeper into junk status. It was Tito Mboweni telling us we were broke and the future did not look so good.