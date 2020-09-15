JOAN MULLER: Why Covid-19 means property stocks aren’t a safe bet any more

The “demise of the divvy” is what investors in JSE-listed property stocks will best remember of 2020 — besides, of course, the arrival of Covid-19. It put paid to the widely-held notion that investing in property provides a predictable and growing income stream.

True, most real estate investment trusts (Reits) will probably resume dividend payouts within the next six to 12 months, when they have more certainty about the direction of rentals, vacancies and arrears in their retail, office and industrial buildings.

JSE rules (which are under review) require that at least 75% of a Reit’s distributable profits are paid out within six months of its year-end to retain Reit status. But that offers little comfort to retirees and others reliant on income who’ve been hit by a massive double whammy this year: not only have most property stocks slashed or postponed dividends; share prices have also tumbled.

Yesterday’s property note from Anchor Stockbrokers tells a grim tale: the SA listed property index (Sapy) has tumbled nearly 50% year to date. That brings the Sapy’s total capital losses over the past three years to a whopping 65%, and it means the sector is now trading at an average discount of 50% to its net asset value (NAV) — far below its historic 5-year premium to NAV of 1.73%.

Over the past year alone, close to R250bn has been wiped off the value of the JSE’s 50-odd real estate stocks. Many are now a shadow of their former self. Anchor’s report shows that nearly two-thirds of the sector’s constituents are now worth less than R5bn. Three years ago that would have been regarded as “small cap” and hardly worthy of most institutional investors’ time and money.

But even the heavyweights have been decimated. For instance, over the past 12 months Eastern European mall owner Nepi Rockcastle – the sector’s largest counter — saw its market cap shrink from R79bn to R42bn, while SA-based Growthpoint fell from R69bn to R37bn. Redefine was even worse, plunging from R46bn to R14bn. UK mall owners’ fall from grace was more pronounced — most notably that of recently suspended Intu and Hammerson.

The central question is what happens now for the beleaguered listed property sector?

In Catalyst Fund Managers’ latest quarterly update on the SA listed property sector, portfolio manager Mvula Seroto forecasts that funds available for distribution (the income from which Reits dish out dividends) are likely to drop by 36.5% over the next 12 month rolling period.

“This is driven by the impact of Covid-19 on operations — rental concessions being negotiated, increasing vacancies, high tenant incentives and letting commissions; as well as oversupply across sub-sectors resulting in negative reversions on renewals,” he says.