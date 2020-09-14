ROB ROSE: Are you one of the 35% of South Africans who’ve had Covid-19?

“Between 35% and 40% of South Africans have been infected by this virus,” said Wits University professor Shabir Madhi on a Daily Maverick webinar with Mark Heywood on Sunday night.

It’s a fascinating view, since this would imply that Covid-19 has infected between 15-million and 20-million South Africans — multiples more than the “official” number of confirmed cases which, by Sunday night, sat at 649,793.

If it’s true that the official numbers are so wildly wrong, it’s enough to make you wonder about the real value of the infection statistics health minister Zweli Mkhize so reliably dishes out to the public every night.

Madhi says he has a number of reasons for pitching his estimate so high: for one thing, between 40% and 60% of people who contract Covid-19 are asymptomatic, while many others who only have mild symptoms don’t bother getting tested.

That this view comes from Madhi is significant, since he’s a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC), which advises Mkhize and the government on its Covid-19 response. And, if we’re closer to a situation of more widespread immunity than we think, it would provide impetus for a faster easing of the suffocating lockdown.

Other experts agree. On July 24 for example, SA’s “official” confirmed infections clocked in at 13,944 cases — yet the Institute for Health Metrics & Evaluation, a US research centre, estimated the true number of infections that day to be 78,991.

Madhi’s assessment also underscores the view of Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach, who said last week in a presentation that his company “estimates that approximately 13-million South Africans have been infected”.

Interviewed by BizNews’s Alec Hogg, Noach said those 13-million people are most likely in metropolitan areas where, he reckons, up to 50% of the population may have been infected.

“In Khayelitsha, there were up to 50% positive antibodies in the people at their clinic. We may be getting close to herd immunity, which the epidemiologists claim is at 60%,” he said.

But if, by Madhi’s reasoning, we’ve had far more infections than anyone suspected, why hasn’t that translated into far more Covid-19 deaths?

Madhi says there are a couple of theories. “The one I favour is that there was a possibility of some sort of underpinning immunity [which] was present in South Africans, possibly because of some sort of previous exposure to common cold coronaviruses,” he says.

Another theory is that masks, while not 100% effective, would have helped. “We don’t know which of those reasons contributed,” he said.

30,000 deaths

Nonetheless, the “official” number of total deaths — 15,447 by Sunday — also appears to have been underestimated. Madhi’s estimate: “About 30,000 people have died from Covid-19 in SA, rather than 15,000.”

Many of these deaths weren’t classified as Covid-19 deaths for whatever reason. As Noach explained, many deaths classified as “natural causes” were “completely out of the usual trend of deaths by natural causes. When you look at the graph, you see the spike of natural deaths at the time that the Covid epidemic peaks.”