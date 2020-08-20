Lockdown day 146: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 146 of the national lockdown
20 August 2020 - 06:00
Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, holds a bottle hand sanitiser during a news conference at New Bridges Elementary School in Brooklyn. New York City's public schools can hold in-person classes, governor Andrew Cuomo announced. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York, demonstrates a non contact thermal thermometer with Richard Carranza, chancellor of the New York City Department of Education, during a news conference at New Bridges Elementary School in Brooklyn, New York. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
A hallway stands empty during a new conference at New Bridges Elementary School in Brooklyn, New York. New York City's public schools can hold in-person classes, governor Andrew Cuomo announced. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
Students' desk adhere to social distancing requirements in a classroom at New Bridges Elementary School in Brooklyn, New York. New York City's public schools can hold in-person classes, governor Andrew Cuomo announced. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
Hand sanitiser sits on a student's desk at New Bridges Elementary School in Brooklyn, New York. New York City's public schools can hold in-person classes, governor Andrew Cuomo announced. Picture: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg
