Lockdown day 49: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 49 of the level 4 national lockdown

15 May 2020 - 06:00
Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited Mamelodi Hostels to inspect the Temporary Residential Units being built to reduce the number of occupants in the hostel units. This is aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY​
Minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, visited the Mamelodi Hostel. Picture: ALON SKUY​
A mechanic rekindles a fire inside his workshop in the Johannesburg CBD to keep warm as temperatures drop. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A member of the Covid-19 government response team asks questions to a family during a door to door screening in Westdene, Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
Members of the Covid-19 government response team walk in the street during door to door screening in Westdene, Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
Ministry of health workers conduct a Covid-19 screening and testing drive at the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A man prepares food to be sold at his food stall inside the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A member of the Covid-19 government response team gives a document to a resident during a door to door screening in Westdene, Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
Men gather outside a hut where a game of snooker is being played at the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A member of the Covid-19 government response team questions a resident during a door to door screening in Westdene, Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP
A commuter walks through a sanitation tunnel as a thermal camera records visitors at the Rea Vaya Thokoza Park bus station in Soweto. Picture: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
Men gather inside a hut where a game of snooker is being played at the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown, Johannesburg. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
