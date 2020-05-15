Lockdown day 49: Pictures of the day

A round-up of the best pictures from day 49 of the level 4 national lockdown
15 May 2020 - 06:00
Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited Mamelodi Hostels to inspect the Temporary Residential Units being built to reduce the number of occupants in the hostel units. This is aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY
Human settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited Mamelodi Hostels to inspect the Temporary Residential Units being built to reduce the number of occupants in the hostel units. This is aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19. Picture: ALON SKUY
Minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu, visited the Mamelodi Hostel. Picture: ALON SKUY
A mechanic rekindles a fire inside his workshop in the Johannesburg CBD to keep warm as temperatures drop. Picture: MARCO LONGARI / AFP
A member of the Covid-19 government response team asks questions to a family during a door to door screening in Westdene, Johannesburg. Picture: Luca Sola / AFP