Penthouse prices through the roof
Penthouses are becoming an increasingly popular option among well-heeled buyers in South Africa. But they cost mind-blowing amounts. Never mind the recent R75m sale in Waterfall City — some penthouses in Cape Town list for R120m-R250m
13 July 2023 - 05:00
Prices of penthouses are testing new highs as wealthy buyers seek out the views, privacy and exclusivity that these pinnacle sectional-title properties offer.
A buyer has just forked out a jaw-dropping R75m for a 400m² penthouse at Ellipse, the new high-rise apartment development at mixed-use precinct Waterfall City, between Sandton and Centurion. ..
