Will the Cape housing rally last?

Property prices in the Western Cape are streaking ahead of those in other provinces amid ongoing semigration. But could affordability issues reverse the trend?

25 May 2023 - 05:00 Joan Muller

The housing market seems to be buckling under the strain of aggressive interest rate hikes (and fears of more to come), relentless load-shedding and a looming recession.  

Latest deeds office figures show the number of home loan registrations across South Africa dropped 14% year on year in the six months to end-March. In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal the drop was 15% and 19% respectively.  ..

