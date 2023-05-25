Ninety One isn't abandoning its home market, despite South Africa's existential challenges
It’s not ‘inefficient farmers’ causing food prices to rocket, says CEO, but the costs companies must pay to keep the lights on and taps open
Ratings agency warns of deep trouble for local government — except in the Western Cape
Concerns around sustainability and climate change are driving the electric vehicle transition, with some countries putting in place plans to ban internal combustion engine vehicles outright. If South ...
After just 20 years the label founded by Moss Ngoasheng, Mutle Mogase and Mbhazima Shilowa is ready to conquer Europe and the US
The housing market seems to be buckling under the strain of aggressive interest rate hikes (and fears of more to come), relentless load-shedding and a looming recession.
Latest deeds office figures show the number of home loan registrations across South Africa dropped 14% year on year in the six months to end-March. In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal the drop was 15% and 19% respectively. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Will the Cape housing rally last?
Property prices in the Western Cape are streaking ahead of those in other provinces amid ongoing semigration. But could affordability issues reverse the trend?
The housing market seems to be buckling under the strain of aggressive interest rate hikes (and fears of more to come), relentless load-shedding and a looming recession.
Latest deeds office figures show the number of home loan registrations across South Africa dropped 14% year on year in the six months to end-March. In Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal the drop was 15% and 19% respectively. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.