Shareholders will receive a cash windfall, even as CEO Mike Brown warns of increasing business paralysis over state failures
The departure of former FM deputy editor Sikonathi Mantshantsha as Eskom spokesperson leaves another void at the utility
The economy buckles under power cuts and other ills, posting a dismal -1,3% quarterly growth
On February 7, the Supreme Court of Appeal handed down a surprise ruling that forced South Africa’s third-largest investment manager to scrap its half-year dividend, and sent shivers down the spines ...
Blackouts were the most challenging aspect of planning the first-ever ‘renewable grand prix’ in Sub-Saharan Africa
No fewer than 546 homes with price tags of more than R10m were sold in Cape Town in the 12 months to end-February. That’s more than three times the 160 sales of R10m-plus recorded in Joburg over the same period, latest deeds office figures show.
In addition, 120 homes changed hands for more than R20m in the Mother City in the past year. Compare that with only nine in Joburg, and it’s clear just how pronounced Cape Town’s lead as South Africa’s prime real estate destination has become...
Inside SA’s R20m-plus trophy homes
Temperature-controlled wine cellars, private elevators, cinemas, glass-walled garages and automated ‘pods’ for easy vehicle access ... these are just some of the must-haves in the country’s ultra-high-end housing market
